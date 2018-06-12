Lincoln native visits North Korea

Posted By: Rachael Miner

With the world watching President Trump met with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un in Singapore early Tuesday morning.

The two leaders met to discuss peace between the two countries and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Lincoln native Matt Mullen spent nine days in the rouge nation and says the country revolves around the potential for war.



"You see soldiers everywhere; you have a constant reminder that violence is going to be the answer to any missteps or attempts to push the issue too much."



Speaking at a Rotary lunch Tuesday afternoon, Mullen spoke of his experiences in the country.

While in North Korea, he was learning about the country and doing humanitarian research.

Mullen quickly learned as an American you are seen as the enemy.

He hopes Tuesday's summit between the two leaders will open the door to future conversations and allow the nations to see each other as allies not enemies.



"Singapore may be meaningful because it not only starts this denuclearization process, but because it's opened a door. There's an open door there now and there are new conversations going on."



Mullen says the denuclearization will drastically change the way of life and the economy of the country.

He hopes the talks are just a starting point to creating real change for the people of North Korea.



"Simply by having an openness and flow of more people, more resources, more opportunities, I think you have the potential to create new opportunities, create change, create new balances of power and it can start very locally."