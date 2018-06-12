Documents reveal Trail, Boswell killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe.

Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day.

They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains.

Newly unsealed court documents provide more details into what happened to the 24-year-old Lincoln woman before she was killed.

Documents allege Loofe and Boswell started talking on Tinder, a dating app, on November 11, and they went on a date on November 14.

Boswell and Loofe made plans to go out again on November 15 when Loofe was off work, documents said.

But investigators said on the morning of the 15th, surveillance video shows Boswell and Trail in Home Depot, buying tools investigators said they would later use to dispose of Loofe's body.

Loofe was last seen on the 15th, police said in November. Her phone also last pinged at a cell tower in Wilber later that night.

Documents said Trail and Boswell lived in a basement apartment in Wilber. A search of that residence on the 17th revealed their landlord smelled bleach and the walls had been wiped down.

That's when investigators started actively searching for the persons-of-interest.

"They were in close proximity to her around the last time we know where she was," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

Boswell and Trail were arrested in Missouri on November 30.

Less than a week later, searches in Clay County lead to a break-through in the case.

"On the morning of Nov. 4 in rural Clay County remains were discovered that we believe to be that of Sydney Loofe," FBI agent Randal Thysse said.

The autopsy shows the cause of death was homicidal strangulation.

Boswell and Trail have remained in the public eye throughout this investigation. They released videos on Facebook claiming their innocence while on the run. Trail also reached out to Channel 8 and media outlets saying he could be held accountable for Loofe's death.

They were also in court several times for hearings on fraud cases.

A statement from the Attorney General's Office said they will discuss whether or not the death penalty will be an option when the case goes to District Court.

Boswell and Trail will be back in court again on June 19. That's when they'll decide whether or not they want a preliminary hearing. They're being held without bond.