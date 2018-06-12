Infant dies at local daycare

Press release:

Lincoln Police along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a daycare in the 6900 block of South 52nd Street on Tuesday, June 12, at 3:18 p.m. An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers. Advanced life-saving efforts continued during transport to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced deceased 4:18 p.m. The preliminary assessment does not show signs of foul play. It is standard protocol for investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a child. An autopsy has been requested by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office. On behalf of the Lincoln Police Department we want to extend our condolences and request all to respect the privacy of family during this tragic time.