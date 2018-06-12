Cowboy Chicken holds benefit for Lincoln horse therapy group - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Cowboy Chicken holds benefit for Lincoln horse therapy group

Cowboy Chicken holds benefit for Lincoln horse therapy group

Posted: Updated:

Cowboy Chicken, located near 27th and Pine Lake Road, hosted one of its Cash For A Cause nights Tuesday evening. 

The events, which are held throughout the year, raise money for local non-profit organizations or other worthy causes. 

Tuesday's event saw 15% of the night's sales donated to Windsong Equitherapy. 

The organization, which is run by volunteers, is Lincoln's oldest horse therapy center. 

Employees say horse therapy is useful for kids and adults with disabilities or who have suffered injuries. 

"We find that horses are able to provide a certain level of not only motivation for the riders, but also they have a special ability with their movement," said Windsong volunteer Michelle Rohman. "It helps a lot of people with physical disabilities to be able to harness that movement."

If you're interested in learning more about Windsong Equitherapy, you can visit their website: http://tothewind.org/. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.