School Board holds forum on budget proposal

Lincoln Public Schools is planning next year's budget..



They held a community forum Tuesday night.



The proposal calls for a $22.5 million increase over last year's budget..

But good news for taxpayers, it also has a 1.5 cent reduction in the total tax levy.

State aid and student growth helped with that.

"So we did see state revenue go up $20 million this year," said Associate Superintendent for Financial Affairs Dr. Liz Standish. "So, instead of having to look to property taxes as our primary growing revenue stream to fund the student growth, we were also able to lean on state aid this year."

The proposal covers the interlocal agreement for school safety, as well as for increased staffing.

The next community budget forum is 7 p.m. Thursday at Northeast High School.