Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

Lincoln Police say they were called to a large disturbance of upwards of 20 people.

Several fights were reported.

It happened near 60th and Fremont Streets, a little after 1 a.m.

Authorities say a caller said they heard gunshots, but upon investigation they said they found no evidence of that.

LPD says the situation is now under control, as of right now, no arrests have been reported.

This is developing story, and we'll update you with further information as soon as it comes in.