TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover accident shuts down O Street

Lincoln Police say they were called to a large disturbance of upwards of 20 people. Several fights were reported. It happened near 60th and Fremont Streets, a little after 1 a.m. Authorities say a caller said they heard gunshots, but upon investigation they said they found no evidence of that. LPD says the situation is now under control, as of right now, no arrests have been reported. This is developing story, and we'll update you with further information as soon as it comes in.
An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers.
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe. Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day. They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Newly unsealed court documents provide mo...
These documents detail incidents leading up to Sydney's death, including that her body was dismembered, parts were put into trash bags, and scattered around rural Clay County.
This was an operation of the Central Region of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force.
Katie Hague is no stranger to the confusion Alzheimer's disease can bring.
Eight–year–old Lastara was struck by a car while riding at the intersection of North 31st and Fair Streets. "My sister was crossing the road this way and the car swerved and the bike fell over her and she went flying to straight back on the curve and everything," said Izaiah Yates, Lastara's older brother.
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person and seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
