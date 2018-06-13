TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover accident shuts down O Street

A rollover accident that shut down eastbound traffic on O Street has sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities tell Channel 8 one person was transported in unknown condition.

Two SUVs collided at the intersection of 48th and O Street, causing one to roll over, blocking the eastbound lanes.

Officials are working on getting the scene cleaned up, but an alternate route is encouraged for the time being.

