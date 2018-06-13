Northeast Lincoln house fire investigated as arson

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A house fire near 47th and Gladstone street is being investigated as an arson.

The fire broke out around 7:30 Tuesday morning, police said. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says callers reported heavy black smoke coming from the home.

When first responders got on scene, police said it was clear the fire was intentionally set.

They say someone tried to set the entire house on fire.

But a neighbor saw the smoke, called 911 and was able to get the family inside out safely.

One of the residents jumped into action, police said, putting out the flames with a garden house.

Police said these actions saved the home from being a total loss. There is $10,000 damage to the back of the home.

Investigators don't know who is responsible, and are looking for surveillance video.

If you know anything about this crime call police at 402-441-6000.