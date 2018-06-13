Catalytic converters stolen from cars

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Four Hondas had the catalytic converters stolen from underneath the car over the weekend.

Police said the vehicles were parked in North Lincoln apartment complexes at the time.

The catalytic converter is part of the exhaust system underneath the car, and can contain an expensive mineral, police said. It's common for thieves to take the car part to a scrap metal recycling facility for money.