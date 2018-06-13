Lincoln man falls victim to online roommate scam

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

On June 11, 2018, a 33-year-old man told police he was victim of an online roommate scam, police said.

The victim told police he placed an ad on Craiglist looking for a roommate. He got a reply from a woman in India.

The woman in India told him she wanted to move in and sent him a check for $2,960, police said. The woman told him to deposit the check and to send a MoneyGram back to India because she sent him too much.

She also asked him to send an iTunes gift card. The victim lost $2,810 before realizing it was a scam.