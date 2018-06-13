Road work begins at 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Starting Wednesday, Public Works will repair premature pavement cracking at the South 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection. The southbound lane will be closed through late June. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate southbound routes. All other directions of travel will remain open.

The work replaces and repairs a damaged surface that has not met warranty terms. The work will prevent further cracking and potholes.

For more information, contact Jess Sundeen, Public Works and Utilities, 402-416-5341, jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile application.