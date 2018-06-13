Road work begins at 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Road work begins at 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road

Posted: Updated:

 By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Starting Wednesday,  Public Works will repair premature pavement cracking at the South 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection.  The southbound lane will be closed through late June.  Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate southbound routes.  All other directions of travel will remain open.

The work replaces and repairs a damaged surface that has not met warranty terms.  The work will prevent further cracking and potholes.

For more information, contact Jess Sundeen, Public Works and Utilities, 402-416-5341, jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile application.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

    Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

    Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

    Lincoln Police say they were called to a large disturbance of upwards of 20 people. Several fights were reported. It happened near 60th and Fremont Streets, a little after 1 a.m. Authorities say a caller said they heard gunshots, but upon investigation they said they found no evidence of that. LPD says the situation is now under control, as of right now, no arrests have been reported. This is developing story, and we'll update you with further information as soon as it comes in.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police say they were called to a large disturbance of upwards of 20 people. Several fights were reported. It happened near 60th and Fremont Streets, a little after 1 a.m. Authorities say a caller said they heard gunshots, but upon investigation they said they found no evidence of that. LPD says the situation is now under control, as of right now, no arrests have been reported. This is developing story, and we'll update you with further information as soon as it comes in.

    More >>

  • Infant dies at local daycare

    Infant dies at local daycare

     An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers. 

    More >>

     An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers. 

    More >>

  • Documents reveal Trail, Boswell killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe

    Documents reveal Trail, Boswell killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe. Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day. They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Newly unsealed court documents provide mo...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe. Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day. They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Newly unsealed court documents provide mo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.