NEB MTEN: Maymi to Lead Husker Men's Tennis Program

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

A rising star in collegiate coaching with strong connections to the Big Ten, Florida and California, Sean Maymi was announced as the new men’s tennis coach at the University of Nebraska by Athletic Director Bill Moos on Wednesday, June 13.

Maymi (pronounced MY-mee) has extensive ties to the Big Ten Conference in two successful stints as the associate head coach at Michigan. He helped the Wolverines to eight NCAA Tournament appearances in his nine seasons as an assistant in Ann Arbor. In 2008, Maymi was named the ITA Midwest Regional Coach of the Year after assisting Michigan’s run to the NCAA Tournament round of 16 and a No. 16 final national ranking.

This past season, Maymi helped guide Michigan back to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament again, as the Wolverines finished No. 14 in the final ITA rankings after a 22-6 season that included an 8-2 Big Ten Conference mark.

“I am delighted that Sean Maymi will be leading our men’s tennis program,” Moos said. “His energy and vision along with his background as a proven winner fit perfectly with the goals and objectives that we embrace at Nebraska.”

Maymi said he jumped at the opportunity to chart a new course in the Husker men’s tennis program, after becoming just the fourth head coach in the last 68 seasons of Nebraska tennis.

“I am extremely grateful and blessed to be named the head coach of the Nebraska men’s tennis team,” Maymi said. “Thanks to Athletic Director Bill Moos, Deputy AD/SWA Pat Logsdon, and Senior Associate AD Keith Zimmer for this opportunity. I am motivated to lead this program and challenge these young men to achieve great things on and off the court.”

In his first five seasons at Michigan from 2006-07 through 2010-11, the Wolverines advanced to five straight national tournaments and finished No. 34 or higher in the ITA national rankings all five seasons. Michigan climbed as high as No. 8 in the ITA rankings in both 2008 and 2011 before Maymi’s departure from the Wolverines and then-head coach Bruce Berque.

In 2014-15, Michigan chose new leadership for its tennis program with the hiring of Adam Steinberg, who previously led Pepperdine to an NCAA team title in 2006. Steinberg brought Maymi back to the Wolverine staff for the start of the spring dual campaign. After a losing season in 2014-15, Maymi helped Michigan to three consecutive 20-win seasons and three straight top 25-final national rankings, including a final No. 14 ranking in 2017-18.

For three seasons from 2011-12 through 2013-14, Maymi stepped away from collegiate tennis to work as the general manager of the global division and director of business development for Todd Martin Tennis in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Martin is the current CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and a former ATP Player who was ranked as high as No. 4 in the world in the 1990s.

Maymi also spent six months training players at the Junior Tennis Champions Center - a world-class training center for young players in College Park, Maryland. After returning to Michigan for the dual season in 2015, Maymi also has served as the primary coach for current ATP player Evan King, who was ranked as high as No. 185 in the world earlier this year. King was a three-time ITA All-American and two-time Big Ten Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Year (2012, 2013) as a player at Michigan.

Maymi’s playing and coaching career has established strong connections from coast to coast. As a collegiate player, Maymi was a four-year letterwinner and two-time team captain at North Florida, helping the Ospreys to NCAA Division II Championship appearances in 1999 and 2001. He also served as an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s tennis teams in 2001-02 before graduating with his bachelor’s degree as a communications/advertising major in 2003.

Maymi worked with ATP professional Michael Russell in 2002-03, acting as a coach, hitting partner and strength and conditioning leader. He also served as a member of the Player Services team at ATP International Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in 2003.

In 2004, he served as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s teams at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges in Claremont, California. He went on to work as a teaching professional while providing personal and group coaching to top-ranked junior players at the Racquet Club of Lake Bluff, Illinois, in 2004-05. He also made his first connection in the Big Ten Conference as a volunteer coach for the Northwestern men’s tennis team, helping the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament.

In 2005-06, Maymi returned to California as an assistant coach at Fresno State. He helped the Bulldogs to the Western Athletic Conference title match while coaching the WAC Player of the Year and four other all-conference players before starting his first assistant coaching stint at Michigan in 2006-07.

Originally from Yorktown, Virginia, Sean and his wife, Samantha, have three daughters and a son.

THE SEAN MAYMI FILE

Born: July 31, 1978

Hometown: Yorktown, Virginia

High School: York

College: University of North Florida, 2003

Bachelor’s Degree: Communications/Advertising (sociology minor)

Coaching Highlights

• Nebraska Head Coach (2018-Present)

• Helped Nine Teams to NCAA Division I Tournament Appearances in 11 Seasons as Assistant

• Michigan Associate Head Coach (2008-11; 2015-18)

• ITA Midwest Regional Assistant Coach of the Year (2008)

• Michigan Assistant Coach (2006-08)

• Fresno State Assistant Coach (2005-06)

• Northwestern Volunteer Assistant Coach (2004-05)

• Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges Assistant Coach (Men & Women, 2004)

• North Florida Assistant Coach (Men & Women, 2001-02)

NCAA Division I Coaching Experience

Michigan (assistant/associate)

Year Record NCAA Final ITA Rank

2017-18 22-6 NCAA Round of 16 14

2016-17 23-7 NCAA Second Round 17

2015-16 21-8 NCAA Second Round 25

2014-15 7-17 None

2010-11 13-11 NCAA First Round 34

2009-10 14-11 NCAA Second Round 26

2008-09 14-15 NCAA Second Round 33

2007-08 20-7 NCAA Round of 16 16

2006-07 20-7 NCAA Second Round 21

Fresno State (assistant)

2005-06 15-7 None 46

Northwestern (volunteer)

2004-05 12-13 NCAA First Round 47