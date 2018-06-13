Motorcycle riders send off World War II Veteran - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Motorcycle riders send off World War II Veteran

Motorcycle riders send off World War II Veteran

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Rachael Miner

rminer@klkntv.com

"You're going to have a motorcycle escort out of town,: "Oh Boy!" said Paul Walton, a World War II veteran. 

It's a send off fit for a king or a veteran in this case.

World War II veteran Sidney Walton met with Governor Ricketts earlier this week and Wednesday afternoon he left the Capitol City officially kicking off his four day tour of the state.

Dozens of local bikers gathered to escort Walton to his next stop, Hastings.

"For us this is just a drop in the hat, we need to take the time to honor this guy and what he did for our country," said Nebraska Rider Glen Shriner. 

Walton is visiting every state capitol as part of a no regrets tour.

Nebraska is the veteran's eighth stop and he has no plans of slowing down.

Bikers from all over Nebraska showed up to create an honor ride for the 99-year-old veteran.

For many of the bikers meeting Walton was an emotional experience.

"When I met him he reminded me so much of my grandfather who was a World War II veteran, like my brother said it was kind of a teary moment," said Nebraska Rider Jamie Shriner. 

Glen Shriner from the Nebraska riders helped organize the ride.

He says the biker community will always come out to support a veteran, especially one as important as Walton, "When you say veteran you best believe that they're going to come strong and support that vet."

While in Nebraska the veteran will make stops in Hasting, Grand Island, Kearney, Sidney, and Fremont.

He plans to visit all 50 states before his 100 birth next February, which is when he will meet with President Trump.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

    Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

    Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

    Lincoln Police say they were called to a large disturbance of upwards of 20 people. Several fights were reported. It happened near 60th and Fremont Streets, a little after 1 a.m. Authorities say a caller said they heard gunshots, but upon investigation they said they found no evidence of that. LPD says the situation is now under control, as of right now, no arrests have been reported. This is developing story, and we'll update you with further information as soon as it comes in.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police say they were called to a large disturbance of upwards of 20 people. Several fights were reported. It happened near 60th and Fremont Streets, a little after 1 a.m. Authorities say a caller said they heard gunshots, but upon investigation they said they found no evidence of that. LPD says the situation is now under control, as of right now, no arrests have been reported. This is developing story, and we'll update you with further information as soon as it comes in.

    More >>

  • Infant dies at local daycare

    Infant dies at local daycare

     An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers. 

    More >>

     An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers. 

    More >>

  • Documents reveal Trail, Boswell killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe

    Documents reveal Trail, Boswell killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe. Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day. They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Newly unsealed court documents provide mo...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe. Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day. They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Newly unsealed court documents provide mo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.