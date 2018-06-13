LPS hosts positive behavior conference - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPS hosts positive behavior conference

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

It's something most may not think of- Whether or not a student raises their hand before speaking or walks, not runs down the hallway.

But these little positive behaviors have a big impact on the learning environment.

They’re something Nebraska educators think about a lot and are constantly working to increase.

"How can we change the environment to increase the likelihood that students will be successful,” Scott Eckman, special education supervisor for LPS said.

That question was what 700 educators worked to answer at Southwest High School Wednesday.

LPS held their second annual "supporting positive behavior" conference.

"When we think about PBIS, it's a framework for organizing the best practice to support student behavior,” Eckman said.

This means doing more to encourage positive behavior, teaching behavior like you'd teach reading or math and a focus on preventing negative behavior, instead of simply punishing it.

"For example, maybe a student is blurting out instead of raising their hand to get a teachers attention,” Eckman. “We'll think about the behaviors we want to see, like to see them raise their hand, and then when they do that, recognize success."

Educators listened to speakers and attended sessions focused on ways they can make positive changes in their own schools.

While this is just the second year of the conference, it's already improving learning environments.

Like at Pershing Elementary School, the principal said.

"For example, we now have posters that explain expectations to all students,” Jamie Cook, principal at Pershing Elementary said. “So all students following the same expectations which leads to an increased likelihood they'll follow those expectations."

While these may seem like small changes, the teachers say they add up, and make students feel safer and more comfortable, which makes them better learners.

