Lincoln Police Department graduates new class of officers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police Department graduates new class of officers

Lincoln Police Department graduates new class of officers

Posted: Updated:

Northstar High School held a graduation ceremony Wednesday night - but it wasn't for students. 

It was for the 21 men and women who make up the newest batch of Lincoln police officers. 

The recruits spent 22 weeks training, which graduate David Toft says was well worth it. 

"I've learned more in these last 22 weeks and had more fun than I have in my whole life," Toft said. "So it's been a great experience." 

Hundreds of friends and family members packed the school auditorium, cheering as the recruits made their entrance. 

"This is a chance for them to get together with those who have provided them support throughout their lifetime, and will continue to support them in their new career and this new challenge in their life," said Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. "We're really, really excited for them to come serve the citizens of Lincoln." 

The training covered everything from ethics and how to handle DUI cases and car accidents, to firearms training and how to use a taser. 

For graduate Andrew Peterson, the hard work paid off - as he and his friends can now leave behind the title of recruit, and take on the badge of an officer. 

"It's just what I always wanted to do," Peterson said. "Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to be a police officer when I grew up." 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

    Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

    Lincoln Police respond to large disturbance

    Lincoln Police say they were called to a large disturbance of upwards of 20 people. Several fights were reported. It happened near 60th and Fremont Streets, a little after 1 a.m. Authorities say a caller said they heard gunshots, but upon investigation they said they found no evidence of that. LPD says the situation is now under control, as of right now, no arrests have been reported. This is developing story, and we'll update you with further information as soon as it comes in.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police say they were called to a large disturbance of upwards of 20 people. Several fights were reported. It happened near 60th and Fremont Streets, a little after 1 a.m. Authorities say a caller said they heard gunshots, but upon investigation they said they found no evidence of that. LPD says the situation is now under control, as of right now, no arrests have been reported. This is developing story, and we'll update you with further information as soon as it comes in.

    More >>

  • Infant dies at local daycare

    Infant dies at local daycare

     An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers. 

    More >>

     An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers. 

    More >>

  • Documents reveal Trail, Boswell killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe

    Documents reveal Trail, Boswell killed and dismembered Sydney Loofe

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe. Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day. They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Newly unsealed court documents provide mo...

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe. Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day. They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Newly unsealed court documents provide mo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.