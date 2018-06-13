Bill Moos at Face the Chamber - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos spoke to 250 people at Face the Chamber.

He told stories about his family, and talked about the future of the Husker program.

For him, the one thing that sticks out about Nebraska is the people.

Moos says, "It's what I really like about Nebraska; these are down to earth good people, very successful people, and you don't have to run around town to brag about it, kinda like our athletic program."

