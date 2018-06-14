"Last Alarm" aims to save lives - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

"Last Alarm" aims to save lives

"Last Alarm" aims to save lives

Posted: Updated:

Simon Holloway of Lincoln and Chase Hoffschneider of Burwell will pitch "Last Alarm," a pocket–size device that alerts law enforcement of an abduction.

If the user is in danger, they can press the device three times and it transmits a beacon to provide the location of the user.

Phones are usually taken away or destroyed during an abduction, Hoffschneider said.

For more information watch the interview above this article.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford man sentenced to prison for setting wife on fire

    Milford man sentenced to prison for setting wife on fire

    Milford man sentenced to prison for setting wife on fire

    SEWARD, Neb. (AP) - A Milford man convicted of setting his wife on fire has been sentenced to up to six years in prison. 37-year-old Jeremy Koch was ordered Tuesday in Seward County Court to serve a minimum of three years. Koch had pleaded no contest to first-degree assault in an agreement with prosecutors that saw three other counts dropped. Officers say Koch sprayed his wife with aerosol brake fluid and lit her on fire Jan. 10 following an argument at their rural Milford home. She...More >>
    SEWARD, Neb. (AP) - A Milford man convicted of setting his wife on fire has been sentenced to up to six years in prison. 37-year-old Jeremy Koch was ordered Tuesday in Seward County Court to serve a minimum of three years. Koch had pleaded no contest to first-degree assault in an agreement with prosecutors that saw three other counts dropped. Officers say Koch sprayed his wife with aerosol brake fluid and lit her on fire Jan. 10 following an argument at their rural Milford home. She...More >>

  • Lincoln Police Department graduates new class of officers

    Lincoln Police Department graduates new class of officers

    Lincoln Police Department graduates new class of officers

    Hundreds of friends and family members packed the school auditorium, cheering as the recruits made their entrance. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of friends and family members packed the school auditorium, cheering as the recruits made their entrance. 

    More >>

  • New spray park

    New spray park

    New spray park

    We have good news for people trying to beat the heat. There's a new spray park located at the Platte River State Park, near Louisville. The doors just opened and it's already a popular attraction.

    More >>

    We have good news for people trying to beat the heat. There's a new spray park located at the Platte River State Park, near Louisville. The doors just opened and it's already a popular attraction.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.