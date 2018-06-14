"Last Alarm" aims to save lives

Hundreds of friends and family members packed the school auditorium, cheering as the recruits made their entrance.More >>
Hundreds of friends and family members packed the school auditorium, cheering as the recruits made their entrance.More >>
We have good news for people trying to beat the heat. There's a new spray park located at the Platte River State Park, near Louisville. The doors just opened and it's already a popular attraction.More >>
We have good news for people trying to beat the heat. There's a new spray park located at the Platte River State Park, near Louisville. The doors just opened and it's already a popular attraction.More >>
Aaron Bush and Christian Calvert were cleaning out their work trucks Saturday when they heard the yelling.More >>
Aaron Bush and Christian Calvert were cleaning out their work trucks Saturday when they heard the yelling.More >>
Brad Walburn has developed a device called Oxylarm.More >>
Brad Walburn has developed a device called Oxylarm.More >>
It's a send off fit for a king or a veteran in this case. World War II veteran Sidney Walton met with Governor Ricketts earlier this week and Wednesday afternoon he left the Capitol City officially kicking off his four day tour of the state.More >>
It's a send off fit for a king or a veteran in this case. World War II veteran Sidney Walton met with Governor Ricketts earlier this week and Wednesday afternoon he left the Capitol City officially kicking off his four day tour of the state.More >>
An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers.More >>
An infant was reported to be in medical crisis and CPR was initiated by the caregiver and later by the first responding officers.More >>
Simon Holloway of Lincoln and Chase Hoffschneider of Burwell will pitch "SaveMe," a pocket–size device that alerts law enforcement of an abduction. According to Nebraska Wesleyan's website. Hoffschnieder said the device he created alerts law enforcement of an abduction. If the user is in danger, they can press the device three times and it transmits a beacon to provide the location of the user. Phones are usually taken away or destroyed during an abduction, Hoffsch...More >>
Simon Holloway of Lincoln and Chase Hoffschneider of Burwell will pitch "SaveMe," a pocket–size device that alerts law enforcement of an abduction. According to Nebraska Wesleyan's website. Hoffschnieder said the device he created alerts law enforcement of an abduction. If the user is in danger, they can press the device three times and it transmits a beacon to provide the location of the user. Phones are usually taken away or destroyed during an abduction, Hoffsch...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe. Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day. They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Newly unsealed court documents provide mo...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell appeared in the Saline County Court Tuesday, facing for the first time, charges related to the murder of Sydney Loofe. Investigators say Trail strangled Loofe with an extension cord on November 15, And he and Boswell dismembered and disposed of her body the next day. They're charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Newly unsealed court documents provide mo...More >>