Major Drug Bust in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



39 year old Herbert B Kinchen, his son 18 year old son Herbert W Kinchen, and 32 year old Vanessa Pinkney, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a fire arm.



Late last night the task force found inside their home 48 grams of cocaine, 1,168 grams of meth, and 1,204 grams of marijuana.

The task force also found $4,400 in cash, and a .357 revolver.



The home is located on Michelle court, near highway 77 south of A street.\



The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $130,000