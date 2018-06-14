Major Drug Bust in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Major Drug Bust in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com 


39 year old Herbert B Kinchen, his son 18 year old son Herbert W Kinchen, and 32 year old Vanessa Pinkney, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a fire arm.


Late last night the task force found inside their home 48 grams of cocaine, 1,168 grams of meth, and 1,204 grams of marijuana. 

The task force also found $4,400 in cash, and a .357 revolver. 


The home is located on Michelle court, near highway 77 south of A street.\


The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $130,000

    Simon Holloway of Lincoln and Chase Hoffschneider of Burwell will pitch "SaveMe," a pocket–size device that alerts law enforcement of an abduction. According to Nebraska Wesleyan's website. Hoffschnieder said the device he created alerts law enforcement of an abduction. If the user is in danger, they can press the device three times and it transmits a beacon to provide the location of the user. Phones are usually taken away or destroyed during an abduction, Hoffsch...

    We have good news for people trying to beat the heat. There's a new spray park located at the Platte River State Park, near Louisville. The doors just opened and it's already a popular attraction.

    SEWARD, Neb. (AP) - A Milford man convicted of setting his wife on fire has been sentenced to up to six years in prison. 37-year-old Jeremy Koch was ordered Tuesday in Seward County Court to serve a minimum of three years. Koch had pleaded no contest to first-degree assault in an agreement with prosecutors that saw three other counts dropped. Officers say Koch sprayed his wife with aerosol brake fluid and lit her on fire Jan. 10 following an argument at their rural Milford home. She...
