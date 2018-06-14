Weapons arrest early Thursday Morning

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Near 20th and Washington St.

Police say 38 year old Shannon Clark was arguing with a man, and chasing after him with a hand gun.



Police took Clark into custody, and she admitted to having meth and the weapon.



A meth pipe, a sawed off rifle with the serial number scratched out, and 43 rounds of ammo were found in her room.

Clark was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by prohibited person, possession of a short rifle, possession of a defaced firearm.