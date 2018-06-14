Two fall victim to internet scam

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

On June 12th, a 67 year old women was a victim of an internet scam on the "Hangouts" app. The 67-year old met a man on the app, who told her that if she sent a women living in West Virginia $4,500 that he would send her a parcel containing one million dollars.

The 67-year old women sent the money and then contacted the women on Facebook messenger, and the in West Virginia did get the money, but was instructed to keep $500 of it and send the rest to a Western Union account.

The West Virginia women didn't believe it was a scam. The Parkersburg Police Department has been alerted to the scam.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

On June 13th, a 60 year old man shared explicit photos of himself to a women that requested them through the "Hangouts" app.

The women then threatened the 60-year old victim, by saying that if he didn't pay her that she would expose those photos of him.

The women created fake newspaper articles about him, and then man sent her money

He sent her, $3,900 through Western Union and Money Gram to Ghana.