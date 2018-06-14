Two Huskers named First-Team Academic All-Americans

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-Nebraska women’s gymnast Danielle Breen and men’s tennis player Linus Erhart earned Google Cloud First-Team Academic All-America honors on Thursday, June 14, as named by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Breen, a senior from Ames, Iowa, became the fifth two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American in Nebraska women's gymnastics history. She earned second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors as a junior for the Huskers in 2017. She is one of 11 Husker women's gymnasts all time who have combined for 17 Academic All-America awards at Nebraska.

The first-team CoSIDA Academic All-America award put the finishing touches on an outstanding season of accomplishments for the senior all-arounder. The 2018 Nebraska Female Student-Athlete of the Year and Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor winner was also named the NCAA Elite 90 Award winner at the 2018 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships. Her performance in the gym at those championships and throughout the season helped the Huskers to the NCAA Super Six, capping one of the best seasons in school history.

The accounting major who carries a perfect 4.0 grade-point-average was also named a Nebraska Outstanding Scholar, and claimed the third Academic All-Big Ten award of her career.

In the community, Breen earned a prestigious Nebraska Heart & Soul Award as one of the most committed Huskers across all sports to all aspects of the Nebraska Life Skills program. She was also a Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award winner in 2017 and was a four-time selection to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

In competition, Breen was a second-team All-American on balance beam for the Big Red as a junior in 2017. She was also a two-time All-Big Ten selection during her career.

Erhart, who competed as a graduate student for the Huskers in 2017-18, became just the second men's tennis player in Husker history to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, joining Steven Jung in 1989. Jung was a first-team All-American both on and off the court as the NCAA singles runner-up in 1989.

Erhart, who has one year of eligibility remaining while pursuing his master's degree in business administration from Nebraska, was one of 17 NCAA Division I male student-athletes around the nation to earn first-team academic accolades in the CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large contest, which includes many different sports. He was one of only three Division I men's tennis players to earn first-team honors.

The 23-year-old from Lustenau, Austria, produced an 18-7 singles record while playing out of the No. 2 and No. 3 positions for the Huskers in the spring of 2018. He also went a team-best 5-6 against Big Ten Conference competition. In doubles action, he competed alongside fellow 2018 senior-to-be Toby Boyer to produce a 12-9 record in spring doubles play, including a 3-4 Big Ten mark at the No. 1 position.

Erhart, who competed as a true freshman for the Huskers in 2014-15, won 19 singles matches and added 14 doubles victories in his first season. He then returned to his home country of Austria for the next two years, completing his bachelor's degree in international business management at FH Vorarlberg University of Applied Science, before returning to Nebraska prior to the 2017-18 season.

As a three-year undergraduate, Erhart compiled a perfect 4.0 grade-point-average, before posting a 3.91 GPA to begin his MBA work at Nebraska in 2017-18.

Erhart and Breen give Nebraska three CoSIDA Academic All-America honors so far in 2017-18, joining football Academic All-American Chris Weber. The Huskers have increased their nation-leading CoSIDA Academic All-America total to 332 all-time across all teams and all sports.

The final CoSIDA Academic All-America teams of the year are scheduled to be announced Thursday, June 21, with the unveiling of the NCAA Division I men's and women's cross country and track and field teams. Nebraska's Angela Mercurio advanced to the national ballot by earning first-team CoSIDA All-District VII honors in women's track and field.