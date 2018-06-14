Preparations begin for the Comstock Windmill festival

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

COMSTOCK, Neb.

Comstock is just days away and preparations for this weekend's festivities are already underway.

"They say you only have one chance to make a first impression and the first impression of the Windmill ranch as you enter the concert area, we got a waterfall," Said Henry Nuxoll, founder of the festival.

It's a three-day festival, bringing big name country artists to Central Nebraska.

"We've had 25 CMA award winners. We've had Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Brooks & Dunn, Alabama, and Oak Ridge Boys the same day."

This year Nuxoll said it's going to be bigger than ever.

"People ask you how you can get big name artists here and basically you got to pay them. You can pay them to go almost anywhere," Nuxoll said.

About 10 years ago, Nuxoll received four years probation and had to cash out nearly $100,000 in restitution for failing to pay vendors at the festival. Settling the past and looking to the future, Nuxoll revived the event in 2016. A year later, Nuxoll teamed up with Trotter Productions to help make the Windmill Festival even bigger and better than before. Now, Nuxoll handles event promotions and works closely with Trotter Productions on booking acts.

"Time and time again people have told us that this is the best concert venue people have been to and is worth the drive," Nuxoll said.

In wake of big festivals being targeted around the nation, Nuxoll says they're certainly stepping up security at Comstock.

"Plenty of security, we work with off duty state patrol, and officers who know the ropes and know what to do. We should have no problem with security," Nuxoll said.

He says come this weekend, these grounds will not only be filled with a variety of vendors, but also with families traveling from near and far.

"I ran into a couple from New Jersey, we've got people coming from California, we've got them coming from all over the place. The destination is well worth it," Nuxoll said.

It's not too late to buy your tickets.

Festival workers say you can still buy them online or in person, but prices will go up on Friday.

Artist Luke Combs was supposed to headline the festival on Friday, but had to last minute cancel after losing his voice. Frankie Ballard will be his replacement.

You can find more event information and purchase tickets on the Windmill Festival's website: https://www.windmillfestival.com/