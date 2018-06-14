Rally at capitol aims at immigration policies

There was a rally in Lincoln Thursday afternoon concerning immigration policies.



It took place at the state capitol.

Dozens of people were there. Along with speakers.

Their concern echoes other rallies across the country Thursday. They're against the separation of children from their families along the U.S. border and other points of entry.

"Some of the naturalized citizens are being looked up and possibly sent back," said co-organizer Deborah Yost. "And the people seeking asylum are being denied their rights—their natural God–given rights of a husband and a wife and their children to stay together."



Those at the rally said they want people to call their congressmen and change the immigration policy.