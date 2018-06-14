Red Cross blood drive on Father's Day

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Fontenelle Forest is preparing to host a Red Cross blood drive this Father's Day, June 17 10-3 P.M.

While the need for blood is constant during the summer months, the Red Cross experiences a drastic decline in new donors. Nationwide, about one-third fewer new donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year. Additionally, many schools where blood drives are held – and where new donors give – are not in session, and current donors often delay giving due to summer vacation plans.

“Fontenelle Forest has a long history of supporting the local community by protecting the most beautiful land in our city and providing one of a kind nature experiences. And it’s nearly impossible to meet a person that grew up here and didn’t benefit from our education programs. But Fontenelle Forest also supports our local community in other ways; by hosting coat drives, canned food drives, and blood drives. We recognize that there are many important needs in our community and that we can help by asking our members and visitors to step up and give back,” said Merica Whitehall, Executive Director of Fontenelle Forest. “We have a truly giving membership base and a host of volunteers who leap at the opportunity to support local initiatives. We are so lucky to be in such a giving and supportive community. Come give with us.”

Fontenelle is partnering with the Red Cross to make sure this need for blood in the summer months is met. As people begin to jet away on summer vacations, and schools close their doors, the Red Cross turns to other local organizations to lend a helping hand. Fontenelle’s strong roots in the Omaha community enables us to reach out to donors the Red Cross so desperately needs. Father’s day is the perfect time for families in the area to come together and give back to those in need.