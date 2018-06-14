Scott Pruitt Visits Lincoln

39 year old Herbert B Kinchen, his son 18 year old son Herbert W Kinchen, and 32 year old Vanessa Pinkney, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a fire arm.More >>
We have good news for people trying to beat the heat. There's a new spray park located at the Platte River State Park, near Louisville. The doors just opened and it's already a popular attraction.More >>
"It was a little frustrating sitting in traffic waiting because like 27th going down that way is just so backed up right now so yea it will be nice when it's over with. I feel like it just keeps going on and on and on."More >>
Monday, charges were filed in Saline County Court in the death of Sydney Loofe.More >>
The Ronald McDonald house provides a place for families to stay, while their kids are in the hospital.More >>
There was a rally in Lincoln Thursday afternoon concerning immigration policies.More >>
