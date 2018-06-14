Narcotics Task Force statistics

The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force has been busy. They made a big bust Wednesday night. I spoke with Captain Chris Peterson who says every year our local task force makes 500 drug busts.



The latest arrest made by the Narcotics Task Force have three people behind bars.

They say 48 grams of cocaine and more than 1,000 grams of both meth and marijuana, and more than $4,000 in cash were found in a home near southwest 9th and A Street. The estimated value is more than $130,000.



"Significant seizure of both methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine as well as cash and a firearm," says Captain Peterson



Every drug bust is a team effort between Lincoln police, the sheriffs office, UNL police, state troopers, the FBI, U.S Attorney's Office and drug enforcement.



"Our goal isn't to target those who are addicted, but those who would prey upon them and that's why our goal and our mission is genuinely those mid and upper level drug dealers," says Peterson.



So far this year, and we're not even half done, the task force has seized almost $1 million worth of meth. That's four times the amount they found in all of last year.



"It's not unusual for us to seize in a year's time frame and it would depend on the year and investigation to seize 18–20, or even 40 pounds."



In 2017 the task force seized more than $250,000 worth of marijuana. A bright spot here, this year they've only found about $4,000 worth.

Captain Chris Peterson says it's important for everyone in our area to know about the crimes taking place and these drugs, they're getting off the street.



"Relatively safe and great place to raise a family, have a job, go to school, but not one that you should probably not rest on hearing about those cases and believe that absolutely there are no drugs and related crimes that goes with it."