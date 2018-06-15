Lincoln Police respond to single vehicle rollover accident

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Shortly after 11 Thursday night, Lincoln Police responded to reports of a Jeep rollover on Windhoek Dr.

The vehicle was found abandoned and flipped on it's side on the corner near Black Hills Energy and Spectrum.

Witnesses say the driver fled from the scene and was picked up by another vehicle down the road.

Police have very little detail as to the driver's condition or how the accident occurred.

Alcohol containers were found inside the vehicle.