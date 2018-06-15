Mayor Beutler breaks down 2018-2020 budget - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Mayor Beutler breaks down 2018-2020 budget

Posted By: BriAna Campbell
bcampbell@klkntv.com

The budget, spanning the years 2018 to 2020, highlights three main goals: an increased investment in public safety, to keep Lincoln growing by investing in infrastructure and technology, and no increases to the property tax. 

The focus on public safety commands 56% of the $205 million budget.

"Our budget, consequently, adds 12 more police officers and grant match funding for as many as 15 additional firefighters to meet this phenomenal growth," said Mayor Beutler. 

The mayor's office also released a video, in partner with the non-profit The Bay, to break down the budget.  

It outlines how much of the budget will go to things like streets, parking, public transit, and affordable housing. 

Innovation is also a big part of the mayor's plan.

"Innovation is a key to growth, and this budget will help bring high speed internet access to every home and business in Lincoln.  We are rapidly becoming a Gig city," he said. 

Mayor Beutler says he views this budget as an investment - one that will take Lincoln to new heights.

"Lincoln is a great community in part because it serves everyone, and the city budget should reflect that," he said. 

