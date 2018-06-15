Migraine Expert visits Channel 8 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Migraine Expert visits Channel 8

Migraine Expert visits Channel 8

Posted: Updated:

Have you ever had a migraine?

Are you a chronic migraine sufferer?

Well, then we have some expert tips from doctor, who's an expert on the subject.

Just watch the interview above.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.