Lincoln man sentenced for distributing child porn

United States Attorney Joseph P. Kelly announced that Dustin Hansen, 24, of Lincoln, Nebraska was sentenced in federal court for distributing child pornography. Senior United States District Court Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Hansen to 8 years of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Hansen will begin a five-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Hansen worked at a Lincoln daycare. On April 17, 2016 he used a web based chat service to send a video of child pornography to another person in Canada. That individual was later arrested and review of the devices in Canada revealed others who had been exchanging child pornography.

On November 15, 2017 agents with Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant on Hansen’s home in Lincoln. A thumb drive was found on a keychain in the pocket of his jeans. On the thumb drive agents discovered 528 images and a video of child pornography. The images included children under the age of seven being sexually assaulted. Hansen was arrested and detained.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.