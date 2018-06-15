Matt Talbot helping keep homeless cool

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Matt Talbot staff members will reach out to the homeless living on the streets this afternoon as Lincoln enters a heat advisory. The outreach team will have coolers with bottled water on ice and other basic supplies for homeless individuals. The Matt Talbot facility will also be open as usual to offer respite during the day from the day from the extreme heat.

Risk for heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, increase significantly for the homeless during times of high temperatures and humidity.

With school out and temperatures rising, the summer months consistently bring an increase in the number of people coming to Matt Talbot for meals and outreach services. Rather than experiencing the joy and relaxation summer can bring, many individuals living in poverty actually experience an increase in stress.

As a result of this busy season, outreach supplies are depleted and we are asking the community to consider holding drives in their workplace or donating items to help alleviate stress for those in need Outreach items needed include backpacks, bike locks, baby wipes/wet wipes, bug spray, body wash, shampoo, razors, and deodorant.

Donations can be brought directly to the community kitchen and outreach center at 2121 N. 27th Street.

For more information about holding a drive at your workplace, please contact Victoria O'Neil at victoria.oneil@mtko.org or 402-817-0623.

To learn more visit mtko.org.