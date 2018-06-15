Update: Burglary suspects identified - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Update: Burglary suspects identified

Update: Burglary suspects identified

On June 14, 2018, at 10:20 am, two men broke into a home on the corner of 33rd and High Street and stole jewelry and tools valued at $1600. The resident came home and found the damage to the back door and window where entry was forced.

The resident had a Nest camera that captured the suspects on video. The videos show the suspects knocking on doors and windows. One of them tried to break the double pane glass door while the other man breaks a back window.

After breaking the window, they walk away for a short time. It's possible they were waiting to see if there was an alarm or if anyone had alerted the police. They return a short time later, make entry and steal jewelry and tools.

Police say that the suspects have been identified. 

