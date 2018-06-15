Property Tax Relief could be coming to Nebraskans

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com



In the 105th Legislative session, property tax relief was easily a major topic, but everyone agreeing on the same approach was difficult. So now this summer 10 state senators are meeting in the middle to find what they can do.



"Partisan effort this isn't Democrat, Republican effort this is a unicameral effort to do the well of the people," said Sen. Mike Groene.



One state Senator says the rate of Nebraska's property tax is getting a little out of hand.



"When we have AG land property tax of 2 and half times higher than the average of the 6 surrounding state when we have residential property tax 65% higher than the average of the 6 surrounding states that's not conducive to economic growth. We have to do something about it," said Sen. Tom Briese.



The 10 senators coming in this summer are trying to figure out what the right formula is to provide that property tax relief. The diverse group includes representatives from Omaha to Scottsbluff.



"If we can come with one bill, that's vetted dropped the first day of the session, that have 10 co-sponsors, I don't care who's name is on it just as long as it gets to the floor," added Sen. Groene.



The senators are looking for a way to change the way schools are funded, to hopefully help with taxes.

