Lincoln Man Gets Second Chance on Reality Show

A Lincoln man is getting a second chance on a reality show.

Sam Larson got invited back to be on "Alone" on the History Channel.

There was a watch party last night at Big Red Keno.

He was on season on and placed second.

The show is about 10 contestants surviving out in the wild in Mongolia.

Thursday night was episode one of this 2nd season.

Sam wasn't at the watch party because he's celebrating a family wedding.