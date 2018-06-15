By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A big crowd of fans were in memorial stadium tonight. It was Friday night lights camp.

Fans were invited to watch some drills. With some potential future huskers on the field.

It's become an annual event were Husker coaches and players take to the field and see what potential recruits have to show.

It's become a great recruiting tool and fans love it.

About 2 thousand fans were there tonight.

One father and son made the trip out from Illinois just for the camp.

""I think there are people here that don't have anyone out there, just to watch. The fans are the greatest here," said Rick Smith.