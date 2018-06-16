Lincoln man arrested for assaulting police officer

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A 21-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer.

Early Saturday morning Lincoln Police were placing Spencer Powell into protective custody at The Bridge after a disturbance.

Powell became uncooperative with officers and charged at them after his restraints were removed. Officers attempted to restrain Powell again and he responded by 'head-butting' an officer in the face striking him in the nose.

Powell was arrested for third degree assault on an officer and is currently lodged at Lancaster County Correctional Facility.

The officer required medical attention and was treated and released from a hospital suffering from facial injuries.