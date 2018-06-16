AAUP puts UNL on censured list - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

AAUP puts UNL on censured list

A national organization of college professors is putting the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on notice.

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) say UNL violated principles of academic freedom.

This all comes from an incident last year involving a lecturer who was caught on camera criticizing a student because of political differences.

