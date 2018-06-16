Juneteenth celebrated in Lincoln

Hundreds of people celebrated a national holiday at Trago Park on Saturday.



It's all part of the annual Juneteenth festival.

It recognizes the emancipation of slaves back in 1865.



Husker football player Jerald Foster is just one of the hundreds of people celebrating.

He's been attending Juneteenth in Lincoln for more than a decade.



"It was always a great time to be out here with my friends, running around park. A lot has changed but the memories of just being able to be around each other and having a good time, that's never going to change at least for this kind of an event," said Foster.

The Malone Community Center has been organizing Juneteenth since the 1970s.

They say it's a great day for the community to come together in celebration of equality.



"It's not just for our black citizens here it's truly for everyone who lives in this community and beyond," said Kimberly Goins, Executive Director of the Malone Community Center.

This free event featured live music, ethnic food, bounce houses and other family activities.

Jerald is one of many who say this national holiday is one they look forward to.

"I feel like it's for everybody, it really is. As you can see, walking around, it's whoever wants to be here. For the 700 people that are coming in and out, I feel like everybody feels that they are welcomed," said Foster.