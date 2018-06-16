Nebraska lake drowning

8@klkntv.com

Police say a man is dead after drowning in a lake. It happened around 5:30 Saturday, June 16 at Lake Cunningham.

Police say a middle–aged man had problems with a boat. He tried to swim to shore, but did not make it. The man's identity has not been released.

This is the second drowning at a Nebraska lake this month. The last one was 31 year old Travis Wilkins of Lincoln who drowned at Pawnee Lake.

Officials say if Wilkins had been wearing a life vest, he likely would have survived.

Police also say the man who drowned at Lake Cunningham was not wearing a life vest either.