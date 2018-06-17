Despite new law, Nebraska may not see self-driving cars soon

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska lawmakers may have cleared the way for companies to test self-driving vehicles with a law passed earlier this year, but don't expect a large number to hit the streets anytime soon.

Industry officials say Nebraska has positioned itself well to embrace the technology, but getting it fully launched will likely take longer than the public expects even in states with friendly laws.

Lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts approved a measure in April that allows autonomous vehicles to operate on public roads as long as the vehicle includes safety features, follows state road rules and is properly insured.

Even so, industry officials say it will still be years if not decades before fully self-driving cars appear on Nebraska roads.