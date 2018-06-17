1 dead, 20 injured in shooting at arts festival in NJ

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Shooting broke out at an all-night cultural festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people fleeing and leaving at least one person dead and at least 20 injured, four critically, police said.

The shooting began at the Art All Night festival that showcases local art, music and food a little before 3 a.m. Sunday. The event began Saturday afternoon and was scheduled to continue until Sunday afternoon. It typically draws thousands of people.

Trenton police Lt. Darren Zappley told The Trentonian that multiple people were shot and were taken to the hospital. The person who was killed was not immediately identified.

Angelo Nicolo said he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds. He said people started running down the street.

``I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away,'' Nicolo said.