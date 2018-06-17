LFR responding to reported shed explosion - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to a reported explosion at a shed near 22nd and Holdrege in North Lincoln.

We have a reporter on scene and will have more details as they become available. 

