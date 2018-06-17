BREAKING: Body found at Pawnee Lake

UPDATE:

Lincoln Fire and Rescue confirms they have found the body of the missing man in Pawnee Lake.

He has not yet been identified.

We'll bring you the latest tonight at 10 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning at Pawnee Lake.

Scanner reports indicate an adult male is lost in the water after attempting to save an infant from the water.

According to reports, the infant is on land and OK.

We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide updates as they become available and will bring you latest tonight at 5:30 and 10:00.