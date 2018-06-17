BREAKING: Possible drowning at Pawnee Lake - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BREAKING: Possible drowning at Pawnee Lake

Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning at Pawnee Lake. 

Scanner reports indicate an adult male is lost in the water after attempting to save an infant from the water. 

According to reports, the infant is on land and OK. 

We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide updates as they become available and will bring you latest tonight at 5:30 and 10:00. 

