Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake

Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: A Lincoln man drowned and his son was hospitalized after an incident at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County on June 17.

It is presumed that Christian Montoya, 28, died of an accidental drowning at the Area 1 beach. His son, 2-year-old Christian Montoya Jr., was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A 911 call was made at 2:57 p.m., with the Lancaster County Sheriffs Office responding. Other responding agencies include the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Malcom Fire and Rescue, Raymond Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Dive Team.

Eyewitness reports indicate the man and his son were on a flotation device that was blown out of the swimming area, and both eventually ended up in the water. The man had difficulty getting the boy to shore. A citizen on a personal watercraft picked up the boy and took him to shore. The man had disappeared when the citizen returned to pick him up.

Neither the man nor the child was wearing a life jacket.

The mans body was recovered by the dive team at 6:30 p.m. after three Game and Parks boats equipped with side-scan sonar searched the area.

An autopsy will be performed.

Game and Parks is investigating the incident.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue confirms they have found the body of the missing man in Pawnee Lake. 

He has not yet been identified. 

We'll bring you the latest tonight at 10 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning at Pawnee Lake. 

Scanner reports indicate an adult male is lost in the water after attempting to save an infant from the water. 

According to reports, the infant is on land and OK. 

We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide updates as they become available and will bring you latest tonight at 5:30 and 10:00. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake

    Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake

    Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake

    A Lincoln man drowned and his son was hospitalized after an incident at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County on June 17.

    More >>

    A Lincoln man drowned and his son was hospitalized after an incident at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County on June 17.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Nebraska drowning

    UPDATE: Nebraska lake drowning

    UPDATE: Nebraska lake drowning

    Police say a man is dead after drowning in a lake. 

    More >>

    Police say a man is dead after drowning in a lake. 

    More >>

  • This diving system lets you stay submerged for 2 hours, no tank needed

    This diving system lets you stay submerged for 2 hours, no tank needed

    Do you want an innovative diving system that bridges the gap between scuba diving and snorkeling, minus the limitations of both? If so, a newly launched Kickstarter campaign could be for you.More >>
    Do you want an innovative diving system that bridges the gap between scuba diving and snorkeling, minus the limitations of both? If so, a newly launched Kickstarter campaign could be for you.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.