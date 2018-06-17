Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake

A Lincoln man drowned and his son was hospitalized after an incident at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County on June 17.More >>
A Lincoln man drowned and his son was hospitalized after an incident at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County on June 17.More >>
Police say a man is dead after drowning in a lake.More >>
Police say a man is dead after drowning in a lake.More >>
Early Saturday morning Lincoln Police were placing Spencer Powell into protective custody at The Bridge after a disturbance. Powell became uncooperative with officers and charged at them after his restraints were removed.More >>
Early Saturday morning Lincoln Police were placing Spencer Powell into protective custody at The Bridge after a disturbance. Powell became uncooperative with officers and charged at them after his restraints were removed.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to a reported explosion at a shed near 22nd and Holdrege in North Lincoln.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to a reported explosion at a shed near 22nd and Holdrege in North Lincoln.More >>
39 year old Herbert B Kinchen, his son 18 year old son Herbert W Kinchen, and 32 year old Vanessa Pinkney, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a fire arm.More >>
39 year old Herbert B Kinchen, his son 18 year old son Herbert W Kinchen, and 32 year old Vanessa Pinkney, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a fire arm.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>