Happy Father's Day - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Happy Father's Day

Happy Father's Day

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Channel 8 wants to wish all the dads and father figures a Happy Father's Day. 

Our crew wished their dad's a Happy Father's Day as well!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.