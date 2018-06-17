Dadfest 2018 at Mercy City Church

Scanner reports indicate an adult male is lost in the water after attempting to save an infant from the water.More >>
Police say a man is dead after drowning in a lake.More >>
Early Saturday morning Lincoln Police were placing Spencer Powell into protective custody at The Bridge after a disturbance. Powell became uncooperative with officers and charged at them after his restraints were removed.More >>
The shooting began at the Art All Night festival that showcases local art, music and food a little before 3 a.m. Sunday.More >>
After his release from prison, Hansen will begin a five-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.More >>
Industry officials say Nebraska has positioned itself well to embrace the technology, but getting it fully launched will likely take longer than the public expects even in states with friendly laws.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are responding to a reported explosion at a shed near 22nd and Holdrege in North Lincoln.More >>
Two sheriff's deputies were fatally shot when an inmate overpowered them near a Kansas courthouse on Friday, officials said.More >>
Broadway's big winners Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Bruce Springsteen, John Leguizamo and more...More >>
