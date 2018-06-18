Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

At 7:45 pm on June 16 police said an officer observed a vehicle traveling with no plates or papers and conducted a traffic stop near 11 and Cornhusker. 

He was identified as 29-year-old Brandon Marshalek, a Lincoln man. 

During the traffic stop, an officer observed a plastic sandwich bag full of marijuana in plain view in back seat

Marshalek was detained and a search located 2.6 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, $490 in cash, and three handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Grand Island.

He went to jail for possession with intent to deliver,  three counts of possession of a firearm while violating narcotics law, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug money, possession or drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and improper display of in transits. 

