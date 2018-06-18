Lincoln Police officer assaulted, suffers broken nose, concussio - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police officer assaulted, suffers broken nose, concussion

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A Lincoln Police Officer is recovering from a broken nose and concussion after he was assaulted by an intoxicated man, a police department spokesperson said.

It happened June 15 at 11:30 p.m. Officers were called to the Haymarket after 21-year-old Spencer Powell punched through the back window of an Uber driver's vehicle. 

A security guard working in the Railyard saw it happen and held Powell until officers arrived. Police took Powell into custody and transported him to the Bridge Behavioral Health, or Detox. 

Police said Powell became combative and was going to be placed in an isolated room so he didn't hurt himself or others. That's when police said Powell headbutted an officer, fracturing his nose and causing significant blood loss. 

They said he continued to struggle with officers, but was eventually handcuffed and taken to jail. His charges were initially third degree assault, but police said that could be upgraded because the officer's injuries. 

The officer was transported to the hospital with a fractured nose and concussion. He is home now. 

