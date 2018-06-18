UPDATE: Power Outage reported in South Lincoln

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

All customers are back on.

Cause was damaged underground cable.

______________________________________________________________________

Lincoln Electric Systems is reporting a power outage affect 1,200 customers.

It's in the area of Folsom Road to 30th Street, Stockwell Street to Pine Lake Road.

Crews are investigating the issue as the cause is unknown at this time.