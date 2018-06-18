Power Outage reported in South Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Power Outage reported in South Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

All customers are back on.

Cause was damaged underground cable.

______________________________________________________________________

Lincoln Electric Systems is reporting a power outage affect 1,200 customers. 

It's in the area of Folsom Road to 30th Street, Stockwell Street to Pine Lake Road. 

Crews are investigating the issue as the cause is unknown at this time.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake

    Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake

    Names released in drowning at Pawnee Lake

    A Lincoln man drowned and his son was hospitalized after an incident at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County on June 17.

    More >>

    A Lincoln man drowned and his son was hospitalized after an incident at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County on June 17.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Power Outage reported in South Lincoln

    update:Power Outage reported in South Lincoln

    There are currently have 1,278 customers without power.

    More >>

    There are currently have 1,278 customers without power.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Nebraska drowning

    UPDATE: Nebraska lake drowning

    UPDATE: Nebraska lake drowning

    Police say a man is dead after drowning in a lake. 

    More >>

    Police say a man is dead after drowning in a lake. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.